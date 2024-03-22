Magicland to deliver sport, music and adventure

Paraglider Ben Kellet prepares to land on the edge of Lake Dunstan during Acrofest qualifiers in 2022. The finals of the aerobatic paragliding competition will be held at Magicland Adventure Sports Festival in Glendhu Bay this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new kind of magic is set to descend on Wanaka this weekend.

Adventure HQ is bringing Magicland Adventure Sports Festival to Glendhu Bay with a range of air and adventure sports, music and entertainment.

The event will feature everything from the high adrenaline finals of aerobatic paragliding competition Acrofest and a collaboration with the New Zealand Skydiving Federation, to the adrenaline pumping F1 Super Boat NZ on water.

Aerial silks, slacklines and yoga will bring balance and calm among the action.

As the sun sets, the party begins, with live bands and DJs playing tunes throughout the event.

In keeping with the stunning beauty of Wanaka, organisers are also encouraging everyone to participate in a "Plant a Tree and Grow a Forest" project on-site.

The two-day festival will include a flying fairy candy drop for the children, a heli bump club fly-in and a skydiving display tomorrow.

Local reggae band Ord Road will perform, along with DJs Boaz and Swannny.

Saturday’s festivities begin with the Acrofest finals, followed by a free flyers’ expression session.

Rock band The Execs will take the stage for live music, accompanied by DJ Simon Shae.

Tickets are available at www.ticketfairy.com/event/magic-land-adventure-sports-festival-22mar2024/