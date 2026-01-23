Migrant influx boosts rolls

Mason Stretch. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An influx of migrants and growing industry in Central Otago has caused school rolls in the region to balloon over the past 10 years, principals say.

Three Central Otago-Queenstown Lakes schools have had roll growth of more than 60% since 2015 — outperforming schools in other areas of Otago and Southland.

Cromwell College had a 71% increase in pupils from 404 students in 2015 to 691 students last year.

Principal Mason Stretch said the largest proportion of roll growth came from migration of overseas families to Cromwell for work.

A lot of the families were working in building, construction and service, with almost all of them from the Philippines.

"Their arrival has contributed positively to the culture of our kura.

"The students are focused on their learning. They want to do well and support their whānau," Mr Stretch said.

Last year, the school celebrated the Philippines Independence Day with its Filipino students.

The influx of international students meant it needed to review its provision of support for English language learners because many came with limited written English and comprehension skills.

The school went from having about five students picking up English in 2015 to more than 100 this year — 70 of them from the Philippines.

"We now have very good processes and programmes in place through the efforts of staff and our learning support team."

The school had received support from the Ministry of Education for teacher aide funding and the provision of a bilingual support worker, who liaises with Filipino families and the school.

Families from across New Zealand had also moved to Cromwell and about 20 new students were expected for the start of this year.

A new technology/art block with seven rooms had recently been completed and the school was able to hold on to six relocatable classrooms to support growth.

In Wanaka, Mt Aspiring College’s roll grew by 66% from 776 students in 2015 to 1289 students last year.

Principal Nicola Jacobsen said during Covid there was a lot of movement to the area as people returned from overseas or moved out of larger centres.

Many people who moved to Wanaka specifically had a connection with the place, either through family, as past students or spending time their as young people.

There were a number of opportunities in the town through a wide range of industry and self-employment.

Wakatipu High School’s roll grew by 75% from 826 in 2015 to 1447 last year.

Principal Oded Nathan said last year it was surging towards the present capacity of the school at 1625, but it was confident the ministry would add more classrooms in 2027-28 as it sought to cater for 2000 students.

Two Dunedin schools, King’s and Otago Girls’ high schools, had experienced a decline in their roll over the past 10 years.

Otago Girls’ principal Bridget Davidson put it down to the drop in numbers for international students during Covid and smaller intermediate cohorts coming through in recent years.

The roll at Otago Girls’ had decreased by 13% from 815 in 2015 to 709 last year, but Mrs Davidson said it was still the biggest girls-only school in Dunedin and would start the year with 725 students, including 164 year 9 students.

"We like being around this number as it gives a very high quality experience where we are big enough to offer a wide choice of subjects and co-curricular activities, with specialist teachers in every subject and yet small enough to be a caring, family-like community with a great school culture."

King’s rector Nick McIvor said the school was at its "optimal roll" — between 800 and 900 students — with a drop from 1037 students in 2015 to 859 in 2025.

"Our focus is more on ensuring the school sits in its optimal roll rather than playing a quantity game."

King’s had an enrolment zone placed on it in 2016 that capped its roll to 1035, but it was lifted in 2024.

Queen’s High School had shown the most growth in Dunedin with a 57% increase in roll in the past 10 years.

The ministry introduced an enrolment zone to the school, as it was bursting at its seams last year.

