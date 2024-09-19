Millers Flat mining may start soon

Hawkeswood Mining Ltd is seeking resource consent to mine for gold on the edge of the Clutha River to the northwest of Millers Flat. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Gold mining could start in Millers Flat by the end of next month, now the mining company has gained consent.

In August, the Central Otago District and Otago Regional Councils granted consent for Hawkeswood Mining to operate a gold mine near Millers Flat.

Hawkeswood Mining director Andrew Hawkeswood said the company was already looking for workers and he hoped to be processing ‘‘a bit of gold-bearing material by the end of October’’.