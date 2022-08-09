More snow settles as wintry weather sweeps across region

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Another week in Otago and another winter blast rolls through.
Snow blanketed parts of Central Otago and through to pockets of East Otago yesterday.
State Highway 87 from Kyeburn to just west of Mosgiel was closed for part of the day, opening in the afternoon.
The snow was up to 10cm deep in some places and both Maniototo Area School and East Otago High School closed for the day, as did some primary schools.
An early weather warning meant farmers were not too badly caught out by the snow.
"It’s just the typical winter snowstorm," she said.
The amount of snow farmers were hit with in the region varied depending on location, exceeding 10cm in some places, but stock had coped "pretty well".
Staff Reporters