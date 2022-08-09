More snow settles as wintry weather sweeps across region

Another week in Otago and another winter blast rolls through.

Snow blanketed parts of Central Otago and through to pockets of East Otago yesterday.

State Highway 87 from Kyeburn to just west of Mosgiel was closed for part of the day, opening in the afternoon.

Ranfurly children (from left) Katelyn Hughes (12), Kahu Houpapa (5) and Nevaeh Houpapa (2) build a snowman yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Pigroot from Palmerston to Kyeburn was also closed but opened early in the afternoon as the sun came out and most of the snow melted.

The snow was up to 10cm deep in some places and both Maniototo Area School and East Otago High School closed for the day, as did some primary schools.

An early weather warning meant farmers were not too badly caught out by the snow.

Adaline Smith (4) sleds down her front lawn at Islay Downs in East Otago on the Pigroot.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Winter blasts are "pretty typical" for this time of year, Federated Farmers Otago arable chairwoman Emma Crutchley, of Gimmerburn, said.

"It’s just the typical winter snowstorm," she said.

The amount of snow farmers were hit with in the region varied depending on location, exceeding 10cm in some places, but stock had coped "pretty well".

Sheep in the Maniototo are exposed to the winter elements yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Weather warnings had allowed for stock to be moved off high country in advance, and now it was just a matter of dealing with wet and muddy conditions underfoot, she said.

