'My tummy!': Kiwi F1 star takes family for Highlands thrill-ride

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has taken his family members for a hair-raising lap of Cromwell's Highlands Motorsport Park.

The Red Bull Racing driver was behind the wheel of a Taycan, the world's first all-electric Porsche which can go from 0 to 100kmh in 2.4 seconds.

"Say to say the first takeoff in the car took their breath away…literally," Highlands wrote in a social media post.

Lawson made his Formula One debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

While at Highlands he did a Q&A session and took members out for rides around the circuit.