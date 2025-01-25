Naseby residents told to restrict water use

Naseby residents are being told to restrict water use, starting immediately.

In a statement this morning the Central Otago District Council said there was an issue with the water race that supplies raw water to the plant for treatment, and it required urgent attention.

"While this work is being carried out, the plant will not be able to produce drinking water for up to two days.

"The community needs to really reduce the water usage to only essential activities as we will be relying on stored water in reservoirs during this time.

"Saving water can be as simple as turning off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth or shaving, keeping your showers short and avoiding outdoor water use - this means a total sprinkler ban, and watering by hand only."

The council said it would update the community further when more information came to hand.