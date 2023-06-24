Netty Festival has World Cup theme

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Brightly coloured tutus topped track pants as the temperatures remained stubbornly low at the Netty Festival netball event, in Alexandra, on Wednesday.
Netball South relationship manager Georgie Bryce said the event was for year 5 and 6 teams from Wakatipu, Upper Clutha and Central Otago. Fifty-one teams competed in the round robin, each playing two games. There was no scoring or playoffs, she said.
The event had been running for four years. This year’s dress-up theme was the Netball World Cup, teams choosing colour schemes reflecting countries playing for the cup.
The Netty Festival finished in Cromwell on Thursday, and involved 40 teams of year 7 and 8 pupils from the same areas.