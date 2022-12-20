New options for summer series event

Cycling with a smile on her face is 2020 Cromwell Summer Series participant Clare Toia-Bailey as she takes part in the XS Storage Bannockburn MTB Classic 2020. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Cromwell Summer Series has introduced two options to encourage more local athletes to get out and compete.

The Cromwell Summer Series is co-ordinated by the Cromwell & Districts Promotion Group which has noticed a reduction in the number of entrants from Cromwell and the surrounds.

Race director Bill Godsall said in earlier years local people were heavily involved.

"Unfortunately, local numbers have started to dwindle over the past few years, so we thought let’s try and get them involved again," he said.

A corporate team duathlon challenge was introduced to the Lake Dunstan Triathlon.

The race included a 3km run, 10km road cycle and finished with a 3km run.

"The distances are very achievable, and most businesses around town will have people well capable of teaming up to run or bike. We would like to see businesses challenge each other for the ultimate bragging rights, or just come along for some team-building fun."

An additional option was in the Bannockburn MTB Classic.

"We have introduced an e-bike ride for those wishing to take a little of the hard work out of seeing ... this great route around Bannockburn. The Classic 35km loop is suitable for all riders who want to access a pretty awesome ride in a more relaxed manner," he said.

By: Staff reporter