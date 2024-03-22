New Zealand team pick up first win

The first New Zealand women’s curling team to win a match at the World Women’s Curling Championship are (from left) Natalie Thurlow, Holly Thompson, Bridget Becker, Courtney Smith and Jessica Smith. The team beat Scotland earlier this week.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There may only be about 500 people in New Zealand participating in curling but they include some of the world’s best.

The New Zealand women’s curling team made history when they beat Scotland at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Canada this week to secure their first win at a world competition.

In just their second time on the world stage the team won their match after a nail-biting finish.

The team — Natalie Thurlow, Holly Thompson, Bridget Becker, Courtney Smith and Jessica Smith — were tied 6-6 going into the last end. With one stone to go and no clear path, Jessica Smith played the shot taking two points and securing the win.

The tournament continues with the women about half way through the round robin where all 12 teams competing play each other. The top six teams qualify for playoffs and the gold medal match will be played on Sunday evening.

New Zealand Curling media officer Ian Ford said the New Zealand women had a fighting chance of winning against a couple of the other teams in the round robin. They pushed their game against Estonia to an extra end.

They were the first New Zealand women’s team to qualify for the world championships last year, when they made the grade at the Pan-Continental Curling Championships.

They were able to use that experience when they qualified for this year’s championship.

Jessica Smith said having played in the world championship, they were able to deal better with their nerves this time.

"The learning we took away [last year] was massive. Not just about strategy but also what it takes both on and off the ice to be able to get the results we want. Consistency is the key."