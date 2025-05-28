Car rolls on SH8 near Alexandra

Motorists are being advised to take extra care after a crash near Alexandra this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the intersection of Conroys and Alexandra Fruitlands Rds (State Highway 8) at about 5:15am after reports of a rolled car.

No injuries had been reported and the road was not blocked, the spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said road users should take extra care on the route.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz