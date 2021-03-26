No drink notice issued for Roxburgh

Roxburgh residents have been warned not to drink water from the town's water supply because of an issue at its reservoir.

The Central Otago District Council issued the warning about 9am on social media telling residents not to drink water even if it was boiled.

It advised there was an issue at the reservoir and said it would be providing an update later this morning.

There was no detail about what the issue was.

A water tanker was being sent to Roxburgh Area School school and to Roxburgh Medical Centre.

People could still use water for showering.