Conserve water notice for Naseby

Photo: Getty Images

A conserve water notice has been issued again for Naseby due to heavy rain affecting the town's supply.

In a statement early this afternoon, the Central Otago District Council said the recent bad weather had impacted the source water, affecting the operation of the water treatment plant.

"Our contractors are working hard to restore water production as quickly as possible," a spokeswoman said.

"In the meantime, we ask everyone to use water wisely over the next few days to help stretch our stored supply."

The conserve water notice took effect at 12.30pm on Sunday.

People were asked to limit non-essential water use (e.g. car washing), take shorter showers and delay doing laundry, if possible.

"We appreciate the community’s cooperation."

On June 16, a conserve water notice was also issued for Naseby following heavy rain. Water supplies to Ranfurly, Omakau and Ophir were also affected.

- APL