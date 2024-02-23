Numbers good while sun shining

Summer is show season and in the past two weeks the three A&P societies in Central Otago have held their annual events.

The Central Otago A&P (COAP) Society kicked things off with its show in Omakau on February 10.

It is the only one of the three shows in the region to have cattle competing as well as sheep.

Secretary Jennifer Huddleston said rain about lunchtime meant overall numbers were down, although there was a good crowd in the morning.

It was the first time in 20 years rain had fallen on show day.

However, it was still a great show and there were excellent numbers of entries in all the competitions, she said.

The 2024 COAP scholarship was awarded to Reece Michelle, of Roxburgh. Mr Michelle is in his third year at Lincoln University studying for a bachelor of agricultural science degree.

He will go to Ireland after the first semester and complete his final trimester at University College Dublin.

Mr Michelle competed as a horse rider for about 10 years at the Central Otago A&P Show.

The 123rd Maniototo A&P Show was next on Wednesday last week, a gloriously sunny day.

The warm weather encouraged a big crowd and had children enjoying sliding across plastic sheeting kept wet and soapy by the Ranfurly Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Show secretary Janine Smith said numbers at the show were up about 30% compared with last year.

Entries in the competitions at Ranfurly were strong with pavilion entries having a smoko theme.

There were some spectacularly decorated cakes with miniature picnics and morning teas arranged on them.

Maniototo A&P Society life member and patron Alan Paterson was presented with an anniversary medal, as part of commemorations for the Royal A&P Society’s 125th anniversary.

Mt Benger A&P Show secretary Leanne Kats said higher numbers attended the show at Roxburgh Racecourse on Saturday than last year.

There were more entries in the horse events than ever, 149 riders competing.

Mt Benger being the last show on the local circuit and Horse of the Year coming up may have pushed up numbers as competitors tried to accumulate points, Mrs Kats said.

Entries in the vegetable section of the pavilion were high and competition fierce as usual.

However, her own prize tomatoes did not make it to the show, Mrs Kats said.

She came home on Friday to find husband Rudy in the greenhouse eating her carefully nurtured show specimens for lunch.

He assured her they tasted really nice, which was little consolation, she said.