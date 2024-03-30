NZ Highwaymen set to perform in Central

Country music group the NZ Highwaymen (from left) Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan will be performing in Alexandra and Wanaka in June as part of a national tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Country music fans get ready — the NZ Highwaymen are making their way to Central Otago.

The group features four of the nation’s top country artists — Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett and Dennis Marsh — who are all standout musicians in their own right.

Between them they have recorded more than 100 albums, many of which went gold and platinum.

They have toured New Zealand many times in various groups.

Their tour last year sold more than 10,000 tickets from Kerikeri to Invercargill.

They will belt out the biggest hits from international country legends along with their own hit songs.

Promoters say it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

The group are touring the country in June and July.

They will be performing in Wanaka on June 29, 7pm at the Lake Wanaka Centre and in Alexandra on June 30, 2.30pm at the Alexandra Memorial Theatre.

A live DVD filmed at the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch with performances and interviews will be available to buy at the shows.

For more information or to get tickets visit www.nzhighwaymen.com