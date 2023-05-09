Person critically injured in crash

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Shingle Creek, on State Highway 8, yesterday. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a van crashed in Central Otago.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd (SH8), near Waikaia Bush Rd, about 3.10pm yesterday.

The serious crash unit had been advised, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash happened near Shingle Creek.

Two appliances and a support vehicle attended from Alexandra and Roxburgh stations.

The one person who was involved in the crash was trapped until they were cut free by firefighters.

Firefighters also cleared a landing zone for a rescue helicopter, the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, an ambulance, a manager and a first-response unit responded.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz