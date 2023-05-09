Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Person critically injured in crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Shingle Creek, on State Highway 8, yesterday. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a van crashed in Central Otago.

    A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd (SH8), near Waikaia Bush Rd, about 3.10pm yesterday.

    The serious crash unit had been advised, the spokesman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash happened near Shingle Creek.

    Two appliances and a support vehicle attended from Alexandra and Roxburgh stations.

    The one person who was involved in the crash was trapped until they were cut free by firefighters.

    Firefighters also cleared a landing zone for a rescue helicopter, the spokesman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, an ambulance, a manager and a first-response unit responded.

    One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

