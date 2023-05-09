Person critically injured in crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd (SH8), near Waikaia Bush Rd, about 3.10pm yesterday.
The serious crash unit had been advised, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash happened near Shingle Creek.
Two appliances and a support vehicle attended from Alexandra and Roxburgh stations.
The one person who was involved in the crash was trapped until they were cut free by firefighters.
Firefighters also cleared a landing zone for a rescue helicopter, the spokesman said.
A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, an ambulance, a manager and a first-response unit responded.
One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.