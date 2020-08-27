Police seek pair seen brandishing gun in Alexandra

Police are looking for the occupants of a white ute connected to a firearms incident in Alexandra today.

A police spokeswoman said the two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were seen repeatedly presenting a gun at an individual shortly before 5pm Thursday.

The incident took place the Killarney Street/Kenmare Street area.

Those involved were known to each other and police believe there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone that may have seen the white 1996 GMC Sierra ute, registration JDM303, are asked to contact police urgently.