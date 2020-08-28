Friday, 28 August 2020

Police locate ute after pair seen brandishing gun in Alexandra

    Police have located a white ute they believe is connected to a firearms incident in Alexandra yesterday. 

    A police spokeswoman said the two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were seen repeatedly presenting a gun at an individual shortly before 5pm. 

    The incident took place the Killarney Street/Kenmare Street area.

    Those involved were known to each other and police believe there is no wider risk to the public. 

    Police said early this morning they had located a vehicle being sought in relation to the incident.

    Enquiries into the incident were continuing and police were speaking to the parties involved.

    Yesterday they asked for anyone that may have seen the white 1996 GMC Sierra ute, registration JDM303, to contact police urgently. 

     

