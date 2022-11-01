Poolburn search and rescue operation resolved

Search and rescue crews responded to a personal locator beacon that was activated near Poolburn, Central Otago this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the beacon was activated about 1pm.

A spokesman from the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) confirmed crews responded to a beacon activation in the vicinity of Old Dunstan Road in Central Otago.

A helicopter was tasked by RCCNZ, however it appeared the incident was resolved without the need for police involvement, the police spokeswoman said.

An RCCNZ spokesman confirmed there was nothing to the incident.

A four wheel drive vehicle had gotten stuck and the crew had activated the beacon.

The helicopter was stood down, he said.

