Power restored after over 400 affected by outage

Power has been restored after more than 400 Aurora customers were once again without power due to an unplanned outage this morning.

Aurora's website said a total of 412 customers from Beaumont to Roxburgh were affected. The reason for the outage was being investigated.

The outage began at 9.13am and was resolved about 10am.

It follows an outage affecting Aurora customers in a similar area about a month ago.

That instance had been caused by "third-party interference" and impacted 166 customers in total.

