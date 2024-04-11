Premier athletes to be inducted at sports awards

Last year’s Central Otago Sports Awards junior sportsman of the year was Queenstown rower Marley King Smith. Nominations have opened for this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nominations have opened for next month’s annual Central Otago Sports Awards — which will be the first to induct athletes into a regional hall of fame.

Central Otago’s premier athletes will be celebrated at the awards held in Wānaka next month.

With nine awards to be presented there is a category for every athlete, official, coach and administrator.

Sport Central’s spokesman, Tiny Carruthers said the event had a high profile across the region, from Maniototo and Roxburgh into the Lakes District.

"The push right now is for nominations," Mr Carruthers said.

He encouraged clubs, family, friends or athletes themselves to make a nomination.

"The event is a wonderful evening, which highlights the depth of talent in our region."

"It is a very inspiring and humbling experience just to be in the same room as so many talented athletes and volunteers."

Former Black Cap and presenter Mark Richardson will be a guest speaker at the awards.

Nominations close this Monday.

This year’s awards will be the the first to include inductions into the Central Otago Hall of Fame.

"There will be considerable interest in who are the initial inductees into the Hall of Fame," Mr Carruthers said.

The organisation had secured a sponsor for each category and had considerable support from QLDC and Central Lakes Trust, as well as major sponsor Forsyth Barr.

The awards will be held on Friday, May 10, at the Lake Wānaka Centre, Wānaka.

The awards criteria and nomination form can be found on the Sport Central page of the Sport Otago website at: www.sportotago.co.nz