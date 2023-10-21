Proposed community hub gets backing of board

An architect’s impression of the proposed community hub to be built at the Omakau Reserve. Images: supplied

Top-notch community facilities for Omakau inched a step forward this week when the Vincent Community Board approved support for the proposed plans.

Central Otago District Council property and facilities officer Tara Bates said the Manuherikia Valley Community Trust (MVCT), the community group driving the project, had become a charitable trust.

Ms Bates presented a report that recommended the council support a feasibility study recommendation to build a multi-use community hub on the Omakau recreation reserve.

Ms Bates said the MVCT had received $600,000 from the Bob Turnbull Trust for the project.

That, along with $1 million Vincent ratepayer funding approved through the Central Otago District Council Long-term Plan 2021-31 process, $80,000 donation from the Matakanui Combined Rugby Club and $30,000 raised through the Winter Crop Challenge donated by the Omakau Earnscleugh Collie Club, and the Omakau and Poolburn schools meant $1,710,000 had already been raised towards the expected cost of around $5.2 million, which included a $500,000 contingency fund.

The MVCT would also be applying to community trusts for funding, Ms Bates said.

Draft concept plans for the build were shown to the community at the 125th anniversary Central Otago Show at the Omakau Domain in February.

Discussions about what would become the community hub began when the Omakau Community Plan was being developed about 2015.

At the time there was a desire to use the Omakau Hall, but in 2013 an initial earthquake strengthening estimate for the 1950s war memorial hall came to about $230,000 "just to put bracing through the building".

When the local rugby club had similar issues with its building, it was decided to look at a solution for both buildings.