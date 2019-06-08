Range of experts for tourism workshop

Dylan Rushbrook

A team of experts has been confirmed for next week's tourism workshop in Cromwell.

The panel, made up of representatives from the Tourism Export Council, Conventions & Incentives New Zealand, Auckland Airport and Lake Wanaka Tourism, is to engage in talks concerning the outlook for "international and domestic tourism".

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook said it was an enviable position to be a "smaller region that had highly successful tourism destinations right on our boundaries".

"The challenge being to ensure that tourism here continues to develop in a way that adds value to our communities.

"The people on our panel all have extensive knowledge across the tourism sector and we are sure that they can help us learn and provide some tools for achieving this goal."

Tourism is a key focus for Central Otago community leaders next week.

Wednesday's workshop precedes a third Tourism Advisory Board meeting, a day later in Cromwell.

Mr Rushbrook said it allowed two advisory board members to sit on the panel.