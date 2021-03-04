Rider seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Alexandra

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a wall near Alexandra tonight.
A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a motorcyclist crashing in Conroys Rd, at Conroys Gully, at 6.30pm.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and a rescue helicopter had been requested.
Road closures would be put in place at the intersection of Conroys Rd and State Highway 8, and Conroys Rd and Chapman Rd.