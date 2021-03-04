Thursday, 4 March 2021

Rider seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Alexandra

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a wall near Alexandra tonight.

    A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a motorcyclist crashing in Conroys Rd, at Conroys Gully, at 6.30pm.

    The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and a rescue helicopter had been requested.

    Road closures would be put in place at the intersection of Conroys Rd and State Highway 8, and Conroys Rd and Chapman Rd.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter