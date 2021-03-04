Rider seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Alexandra

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a wall near Alexandra tonight.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a motorcyclist crashing in Conroys Rd, at Conroys Gully, at 6.30pm.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and a rescue helicopter had been requested.

Road closures would be put in place at the intersection of Conroys Rd and State Highway 8, and Conroys Rd and Chapman Rd.