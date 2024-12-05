Roxburgh fires under control

Fire crews were working in warm and windy conditions. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Crews have managed to control two fires that broke out in warm and windy conditions near Roxburgh.

Firefighters from several Central Otago brigades were called to a vegetation fire in Scotland St (State Highway 8 just south of the town late this morning and two helicopters were also sent. The fire was estimated have covered about 1.5ha of land.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a command centre from Dunedin, and crews from Roxburgh, Millers Flat, Dunstan and Alexandra attended.

Crews from other Central Otago brigades and two helicopters also responded to a vegetation fire in Wright Rd in the early afternoon.

Assistant Commander Bobby Lamont posted on Facebook that strong winds made conditions challenging for firefighters.

By 1.45pm both fires had been brought under control and crews were dampening down hotspots. However, people should continue to stay well away.

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the first fire was immediately opposite the Roxburgh Golf Club.

She could see two firefighters spraying foam on a hillside that appeared to have already been burned.

"There's not a lot of flames to see, there's smoke," she said.

One firefighter at the scene said wind was their "real concern".

Gusts of up to 84km/h had been predicted for today.

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Smoke was drifting across the Central Otago town and the power had been cut.

The Aurora Energy website said an unplanned outage was affecting Beaumont, Ettrick, Island Block, Lake Onslow, Millers Flat, Raes Junction and Teviot.

More than 400 customers were affected, it said.

A restricted fire season is in place for the area so all outdoor fires require a permit, FENZ said. People should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out rules applying to any location they were planning an outdoor fire.

- Staff reporters