Snow causes power outage for hundreds

Trees were dusted in snow at Macraes on Monday. Photos: Marie Mackinnon

Hundreds of people in Central Otago lost power after heavy snow disrupted PowerNet’s network.

At the start of the week the Invercargill-based electricity management company said about 300 households were without power in Clarks Junction, Hindon, Redbank, Ranfurly, Waipiata-Kyeburn and Middlemarch-Bald Hill.

The company said it had found more than 30 broken poles and more than 20 broken cross-arms.

Crews from Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Palmerston and Ranfurly were able to restore electricity to about 100 customers on Monday.

However, it warned some people might be facing another night without electricity on Tuesday night.

Snow on the trees at Macraes.

"Crews will be working to restore power to as many people as possible today, and a generator is on its way to the area with the hopes that power can be supplied to many of those impacted while repairs are undertaken," it said in a statement.

"Aerial surveys of the lines were undertaken yesterday, which revealed around 30 poles were impacted by the heavy snow on the 33kv line between Clarks Junction and Hindon."

Those without electricity on Tuesday included customers in the Clarks Junction, Hindon, Ranfurly-Kyeburn Diggings, Middlemarch-Bald Hill and Merton-Hummock areas.

PowerNet said the safety of crews was a priority, as conditions remained treacherous.

NZ Transport Agency also urged caution on roads across the South Island as more snow, heavy rain or ice could make for dangerous driving conditions. — Allied Media