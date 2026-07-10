Lanterns to light up festival in 10th year

Previous Light Up Winter Cromwell events have been a hit, drawing in both locals and visitors across NZ. Photo: LightUpWinter

Cromwell is set to shine brighter than ever as Light Up Winter Cromwell marks its 10th anniversary.

The annual event returns to Anderson Park Rose Garden next month, bringing back a lineup of local favourites alongside a few new additions too.

The garden will be strung with lights and lined with food stalls for the evening on Saturday, August 1, with live performances running throughout.

The programme includes the Light Up Your Hat Competition, roaming light-up characters, Cromwell College bands back on stage, Thomas the Train rides on the Greenway Express, street food vendors, mulled wine, hot chocolate, live entertainment, and the event’s signature lantern release.

In a statement, organisers said community enthusiasm had exceeded all expectations and lanterns had sold out faster than ever before.

"We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the response," the organising committee said.

"It’s an incredible testament to the love and ever-growing support for Light Up Winter Cromwell."

Those who missed out on lanterns were still encouraged to attend.

Spectator viewing areas around the release zone offered the chance to witness the mass lantern release, where visitors could watch as the glowing lanterns headed up into the night sky, the statement said.

New for this year was a laser show to close out the night, along with former TV presenter Matt Chisholm taking on MC duties for the first time, it said.

The festival is run by the Cromwell & Districts Promotion Group with support from sponsors, volunteers and local community groups.

Entry continues to be by voluntary gold coin donation.

For further information: http://www.lightupwinter.co.nz

carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz