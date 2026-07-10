Winter rabbit control under way

Rabbits remain an issue on public land, the CODC says. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Rabbit control operations have begun at Central Otago District Council properties, the council has advised.

In a statement it said Pindone-laced carrot bait would be distributed at the Cromwell and Clyde cemeteries, as well as the Half Mile Recreation Reserve, in Alexandra, from Tuesday, weather permitting.

"Pindone carrot bait is used over winter, when natural food sources are scarcest and fewer young rabbits are around," the council said.

"The bait is dyed green so it’s easily identifiable and will be laid by hand and quadbike by a contractor.

"All affected areas will be clearly signposted with warning notices."

Parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey asked for patience from the public while the work was under way.

The winter, he said, afforded the best opportunity for the council to control rabbit numbers "as it’s typically highly effective" at this time of year.

The council statement noted the anticoagulant poison used was dangerous to both humans and domestic animals.

Rabbit carcasses would be collected regularly to reduce the risk to pets and people.

The council asked people not to handle bait or rabbit carcasses, to keep children supervised at all times, to prevent dogs from getting to carcasses and not to eat animals from within 2km of the control area.

The council said feral rabbits were a well-known pest across Otago.

It noted under the Otago Regional Council’s pest management plan, all landowners were required to control rabbits to level three or below on the Modified McLean Scale (MMS 3). — Allied Media