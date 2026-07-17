Semifinalists set

Maniototo completed their late-season surge to secure the last semifinal spot.

They scored late to claim a 21-20 win over Alexandra last Saturday, claiming victory in what was effectively a playoff for Central Otago premier rugby’s last top four spot.

It was the third year in a row Maniototo have secured their place in the semifinals in the last game of the round robin.

This time they left it until almost the last minute.

Trailing with four minutes to play, Maniototo prop Matt Sullivan crashed over from a lineout drive to edge his team ahead.

Their prize is an encounter with defending champions Upper Clutha, who edged Wakatipu 13-8 on Friday to overtake Cromwell and clinch top spot on the table.

They will play their game in Wānaka.

Wakatipu remains safely among the semifinalists, though.

They finished third and will face Cromwell in the other playoff at Anderson Park.

In the other game last Saturday, Arrowtown overwhelmed Matakanui Combined 47-8, coming back after trailing 8-7 at halftime. — Allied Media