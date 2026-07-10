Festival ready to bloom again

Crowds enjoying a marching band down Centennial Avenue during the 2024 Alexandra Blossom Festival. Photos: supplied

New Zealand’s longest running festival is celebrating it’s 69th year as the Alexandra Blossom Festival again celebrates the arrival of spring as it has every year since 1957.

The event’s manager, Martin McPherson, who has been involved with the festivities for 15 years, described the September 25-27 event as "simply a celebration of us."

In March 1957, the Alexandra Junior Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea to council: a blossom festival week in September, with proceeds forming the foundations of a fund for new swimming baths.

The council backed the initiative, appointing councillor Les Lopdell to the committee and by September the streets along the procession route were closed for the occasion.

The inaugural festival drew distinguished visitors, including Dunedin’s mayor and mayoress, Sir Leonard Wright and Lady Wright.

Nearly seven decades of celebrations — the Alexandra Blossom Festival first started in 1957 was pictured here in 1972.

It proved a success, the committee raised over £1500 and the council congratulated organisers on "the wonderful success of Blossom Festival Week".

In the decades since, the festival has grown well beyond its swimming pool fundraising roots, becoming a highlight in the Central Otago calendar.

The 2025 event was a record-breaker and organisers expected this year to be no different.

Float construction is under way and the three-day celebration is packed with events and festivities for everyone.

Festivities will include carnival rides, food and craft markets, street performers, wood chopping and the parade through Centennial Ave.

Carnival rides draw the crowds, at the 2024 Alexandra Blossom Festival.

Friday night kicks things off with the Round the Clock Race, Mardi Gras, and a freestyle motocross event.

Saturday brings the grand procession, the floats & florries parade and Fun in the Park, before it winds down on Sunday with the garden tour.

Looking back at how far the festival had come, Mr McPherson said "the festival is continually evolving to meet current needs and aspirations, while also holding true to its past".

There will not be a shake-up as "it’s a tried-and-true recipe — nothing new, just more and better", he said.

Further details can be found at https://www.blossom.co.nz