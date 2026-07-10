Interactive robot pets available to borrow

Library team member Madeline Enright with one of the packs available at Alexandra Library. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Robotic cats and dogs that respond to touch and sound and offer quiet companionship are among the items you can now borrow from libraries in Central Otago.

The aids are part of a new memory care collection the libraries are offering to support people living with dementia.

The collection includes items designed to encourage connection, reminiscence and engagement.

Included are themed backpacks filled with activities centred around familiar life experiences and the interactive companion pets.

Libraries manager Emma Sherie said the pets provided many of the benefits of animal interaction, including comfort, companionship and sensory stimulation without the need for feeding, walking or ongoing care.

Carefully developed by library staff over time, the collection has been built to ensure quality and relevance for the community.

Ms Sherie said the collection reflected what libraries were for.

"Libraries are places of connection and wellbeing. This collection is about supporting people and families navigating memory loss with dignity and care — and giving them practical tools that help maintain quality of life."

The items were available for loan to anyone affected by dementia, memory loss or cognitive decline, including families, aged care providers and community organisations, she said.

The full range is held at the Alexandra and Cromwell libraries, and parts of the collection are available at all branches. — Allied Media