Deadline delayed

The deadline for making a decision on Santana’s controversial mine is set to be pushed back to December — after this year’s election.

The new date comes after Santana Minerals asked the fast-track panel to pause consideration of the planned mine between Bendigo and Ophir while it provides further information.

A seven-person fast-track panel has been considering the company’s application to tap into a gold deposit between Bendigo and Ophir.

A final decision had been expected in October.

Santana last week filed a memorandum with the EPA asking that the paused application be resumed on Monday, August 17.

The company said this would allow a pause of 35 working days to complete workshops with regulators on consent conditions and reply to the fast-track panel’s request for further information.

Santana said it expected a final decision by December 17, over a month after New Zealand’s general election on November 7.

Chief executive Damian Spring said the company had "arrived at a date we are confident will provide all the information the panel needs to inform its decision.

"We look forward to completing that work and moving to the final phase of decision making by the panel." — Allied Media