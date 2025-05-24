Supercars future chance optimism

Tamah Alley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley says it is disappointing Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park missed out on hosting a V8 Supercars round, but she is optimistic the opportunity may arise again.

"It is a bit disappointing as obviously Cromwell offers a premium location for that type of event."

Ms Alley did say despite missing out, having a round of racing in the South Island was great for those in Central Otago who would like to go watch Supercars as Christchurch was not too far to travel to.

Supercars organisers had approached the Central Otago District Council for $250,000 to help secure the event, and the proposal for funding was presented to the public as part of the council’s long-term plan consultation document.

Ms Alley said the feedback from the public as part of the consultation was not in favour of granting Supercars funds.

"But a lot of that was around people just thinking that Supercars kind of had enough money."

If Supercars was to make a similar request in the future about having a round in Central Otago, the council would be open to seeing what people could bring to the area, the mayor said.

"I guess every conversation is an opportunity for a new start. So we’ll wait and see what the future might bring."

Ms Alley said she believed there would be future opportunities, if not for Supercars then another type of event.

"We know that they do bring benefits for our communities, but also not every event is going to be the right fit for us.

"So I guess we’ll look at things on a case-by-case basis as they crop up," she said.

Cromwell Community Board member Wally Sanford said missing out on Supercars meant that the council, in the short term, had been spared some difficult discussions on financial priorities for the district.

"Now is a good time to reconsider how our tourism money should be gathered and spent, and what tourism markets or ventures we as a district should be focusing on," he said.

Tourism Central Otago head of destination Anthony Longman said Central Otago hosting the Supercars would have brought the region direct positive economic benefits, as well as a wide range of non-economic benefits.

"Attracting an event at the size and scale of Supercars could have attracted tens of thousands of visitors to Cromwell, Central Otago and our neighbouring regions," Mr Longman said.

It was estimated an event like Supercars could have brought in over $20 million in economic benefit to the wider Central Otago district, he said.