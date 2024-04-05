Therapy dog lives on in school's sensory room

Goldfields Primary School staff (from left) learning assistant Sarah Reihana, caretaker Ray Ritchie and deputy principal Linda Forbes hold a sign celebrating the school’s late therapy dog, Rosie. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A cherished member of Goldfields Primary School, in Cromwell, was celebrated when the school opened its new sensory room on Wednesday.

The room was fittingly named "Rosie’s Room" after the school’s late therapy dog Rosie.

She was put down last month at age 16.

A sensory room provides multi-sensory resources to calm pupils and engage them in learning.

The name had been a surprise for Rosie’s owner and school caretaker Ray Ritchie.

It was a wonderful tribute to a special dog.

Rosie had been at the school all her working life and was a great friend to many people, he said.

"[Rosie] really was a good dog for all the kids that were struggling at school.

"They’d go up and give her a pat or a cuddle or she would actually find them."

Mr Ritchie had worked with support staff and pupils to build the room and was pleased to see it received so well.

Deputy principal Linda Forbes said planning for the sensory room began about a year ago.

It was designed to " provide a safe haven of calmness" for pupils outside of a traditional classroom, she said.

It would help calm and relax pupils with the use of a range of activities and items that stimulate the senses.

"With the busy environment of the classroom, we needed somewhere where children, if they needed an out, ... could go."

The school’s pupils had contributed by designing a kinetic board to be hung in and around the room.

Many hands had contributed to a common goal, Ms Forbes said.

School principal Anna Harrison said the room would be a valuable resource for all pupils.

"It’s a wonderful space for our children with additional needs — but also for any child who needs space to escape."

