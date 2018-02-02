Three injured in crash near Alexandra

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been taken to Dunstan Hospital with serious and moderate injuries following a two vehicle collision on Earnscleugh Rd, near Alexandra, just after noon.
One person was initially trapped in a vehicle but was removed, a St John spokesman said.
One person was in a serious condition and two had moderate injuries, the spokesman said.
Fire, ambulance and police attended the crash, several kms from Alexandra.
The road was closed for a period of time.
No other information is available at this time.