Three injured in crash near Alexandra

Three people have been taken to Dunstan Hospital with serious and moderate injuries following a two vehicle collision on Earnscleugh Rd, near Alexandra, just after noon.

One person was initially trapped in a vehicle but was removed, a St John spokesman said.

One person was in a serious condition and two had moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

Fire, ambulance and police attended the crash, several kms from Alexandra.

The road was closed for a period of time.

No other information is available at this time.