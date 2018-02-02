Friday, 2 February 2018

Three injured in crash near Alexandra

    By Pam Jones
    Three people have been taken to Dunstan Hospital with serious and moderate injuries following a two vehicle collision on Earnscleugh Rd, near Alexandra, just after noon.

    One person was initially trapped in a vehicle but was removed, a St John spokesman said.

    One person was in a serious condition and two had moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

    Fire, ambulance and police attended the crash, several kms from Alexandra.

    The road was closed for a period of time.

    No other information is available at this time.

