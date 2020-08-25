Transfer of harbourmaster duties backed

Lake Dunstan. Photo: ODT files

The benefits of the Otago Regional Council taking over Lake Dunstan Harbourmaster responsibilities will outweigh any negatives, the council says.

Following public consultation of the plan to transfer the Central Otago District Council’s maritime powers to the regional council, a hearing panel has recommended that no changes be made to the proposal.

Regional councillors will make a final decision on the matter at a full council meeting tomorrow.

The regional council transferred its maritime responsibilities to the district council in 2006, but in August last year the district council initiated a reversal.

The plan for the transfer was approved for consultation in February; it received three submissions.

A report from regional council staff that will be presented at the meeting says the proposed changes, which include amendments to the Navigation Safety Bylaw 2019, would not limit the harbourmaster’s ability to ensure safety and enforce rules.

The district council employs an education and enforcement officer over summer, but the regional council’s harbourmasters would provide that service year-round, the report said.

If approved, staff said it would achieve consistency with navigation rules across the region.

The regional council is at present responsible for maritime safety in all inland waters and some coastal waters, except for Lake Dunstan and the Queenstown Lakes area, which are administered by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

