Two-vehicle crash in Alexandra

    By Alexia Johnston
    PHOTO: JARED MORGAN
    Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Alexandra this afternoon.

    One of the vehicles has rolled in the collision, about 4.15pm on the corner of Enterprise St and Royal Tce.

    Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended but there were no injuries.

