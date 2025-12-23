Whole district to decide on name for new community facility

A concept image of the new Cromwell community facility. IMAGE: FILES

Central Otago residents are being urged to help come up with a name for the district’s new community facility on the shores of the Kawarau River in Cromwell.

The nearly completed building, which is due to open in July, has had a working name of Cromwell Memorial Hall and Events Centre and the district council is ready to consult on a formal name.

The Cromwell Community Board had recommended the $45 million venue have dual names — one English and a gifted te reo Māori one, Central Otago district councillor Sarah Browne said.

There were strong opinions in the community about the building’s name and no matter what the final choice was, some people would not like it, Cr Browne said.

"Regardless of what we do, we need to make sure that this conversation, at the very least, is as far-reaching and appropriate as we can make it."

Deputy mayor Tracy Paterson said it was important to remember the decision was for the whole district.

"It’s not just a decision for Cromwell."

Cr Browne urged anyone around Central Otago with an idea to contact their councillor or community board member and let them know about it.

There were plenty of opportunities for people to share their ideas and views.

"We will be in the supermarket probably daily over Christmas. Do come and tell us what you think. We are here for that, in the supermarket, by email, by Messenger ... don’t say that you didn’t get that chance to do that."

