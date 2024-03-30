Young BMX rider wins national title

Isla Reid, 7, was crowned New Zealand UCI 8 girls champion at the BMX NZ nationals in Havelock North this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A pint-sized speedster from Cromwell is celebrating national success.

Isla Reid, 7, was crowned New Zealand UCI 8 girls champion at the BMX NZ nationals in Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay this month.

Racing at nationals for the first time, Isla had to overcome travel disruptions and an unfamiliar track. However she gained confidence — and speed — each time she rode.

On the final day, Isla won all three of her motos to win the title.

Watching the race from Cromwell via livestream, Isla’s mum Holly said she was "pretty emotional", especially during the final.

"We knew she wanted it and we knew she could do it. The screaming at the livestream from Cromwell must have been heard from the Hawke’s Bay because she crossed that line and claimed NZ1 and we could not have been prouder," she said.

Isla was part of a small but strong contingent of 14 riders representing the Cromwell BMX Club at nationals. Nine riders secured a top eight finish in their respective age groups.

Club president Mouse James said it was "fantastic" to see the riders "smashing their own personal goals".

"For me the overall highlight was seeing them all cheering and supporting each other. We might have been small in numbers, but we sure did make a lot noise when our team-mates were riding."

Support from Central Otago was "humbling", he said.

He thanked the community and businesses who supported the team getting to nationals.

"None of this would be possible without the help and support the club receives from the local community and businesses ... It means so much and brings such joy to so many. It is great to be a part of."