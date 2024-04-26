Chains advice after snow blankets Milford Road

A snowy Milford Road earlier today. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD

The Milford Road is open to traffic but chains must be carried from 6pm after a decent dump of snow.

MetService issued a snowfall warning for the Southland's State Highway 94 yesterday, advising that between 8cm and 12cm of snow was expected overnight on Thursday.

Milford Road Alliance said the Homer Tunnel was closed last night due to avalanche shelter construction works.

Chains must be carried from East Gate (Hollyford) to The Chasm from 6pm today and overnight.

"Please watch for snow clearing equipment operating."

There is snow from Monkey Creek to Murrells.

Looking at Mt Belle, Mt Moir and the Homer Saddle. There is no avalanche hazard on Friday. Photo: MILFORD ROAD

Showers were forecast for today and they would ease tomorrow. On Sunday, it'll be cloudy with more showers possible.

Meanwhile, Homer Tunnel closures will continue from Monday through Saturday nights between 6.15pm and 6am for work on the new avalanche shelter at the mouth of the tunnel on the Te Anau/eastern side.

There will be 15-minute openings for traffic clearance between 7pm to 7.15pm and 8pm to 8.15pm.

Passage may be possible after 12am with delays, otherwise no public access will be available.

- ODT Online