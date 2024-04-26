Chains advice after snow blankets Milford Road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MetService issued a snowfall warning for the Southland's State Highway 94 yesterday, advising that between 8cm and 12cm of snow was expected overnight on Thursday.
Milford Road Alliance said the Homer Tunnel was closed last night due to avalanche shelter construction works.
Chains must be carried from East Gate (Hollyford) to The Chasm from 6pm today and overnight.
"Please watch for snow clearing equipment operating."
There is snow from Monkey Creek to Murrells.
Meanwhile, Homer Tunnel closures will continue from Monday through Saturday nights between 6.15pm and 6am for work on the new avalanche shelter at the mouth of the tunnel on the Te Anau/eastern side.
There will be 15-minute openings for traffic clearance between 7pm to 7.15pm and 8pm to 8.15pm.
Passage may be possible after 12am with delays, otherwise no public access will be available.
- ODT Online