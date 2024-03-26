Cold spell in South before sunny holiday weekend

There is a road snowfall warning in place for the Crown Range Road on Wednesday morning. File photo

The South Island will be the place to be this Easter weekend with sunny weather forecast, but there's a chill coming first.

MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor said there would be a large spread of temperatures across the country in the lead-up to Easter.

Hawke's Bay was expected to reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas the lower South Island, Dunedin and Southland in particular, would reach maximum temperatures of only 13C or 14C.

By Thursday, a chill will begin to be felt in the North as well as the South Island.

Cold south-westerlies will bring snow down to about 600 metres in Southland and Otago, as a cold front moves northwards over southern and central New Zealand.

The South Island would see the "driest and brightest weather, particularly the West Coast" over the weekend.

Central Otago will also see the sun, and places such as Alexandra and Wanaka look set for highs around 20C on both Saturday and Sunday. Dunedin will also be sunny, but slightly cooler, with temperatures around 15C or 16C.

A low pressure will bring an unsettled time for the North Island, especially for the east coast.

"Wherever you'll be, a couple of extra layers will be required as we've some cold weather in store," O'Connor said.

On Saturday, heavy rain and strong wind are expected to hit parts of the North Island for a time.

MetService said that could result in rain warnings for Gisborne/Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, and severe gale warnings for parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, eastern Taupō, Taranaki, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti , Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

There was a heavy rain warning for Canterbury High Country till Wednesday morning.

Also on Wednesday morning, there is a road snowfall warning for the Crown Range Road, while Clutha and Dunedin have a strong wind watch in place.

- additional reporting ODT Online