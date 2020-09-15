Damaging wind forecast to hit South tomorrow

The MetService is warning of wind strong enough to damage trees and down powerlines in Otago and Southland tomorrow.

The MetService has issued wind watches and warnings across New Zealand for today and tomorrow as a strong westerly flow covers the country.

A warning is in place for Otago, Southland, Stewart Island and the southern coast of Fiordland from 6am to 3pm tomorrow.

It said northwesterly gales were forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kmh in exposed places.

The MetService said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures and make driving hazardous, especially for motorcyclists and those in high-sided vehicles.

A wind watch previously in place for the South today has been lifted because winds have eased.

A warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 9am to 4pm today, with watches remaining in some other parts of New Zealand.

Meanwhile road snowfall warnings are in place for the the Crown Range Rd and Lindis Pass until this evening, and for the Milford Rd until 6am tomorrow.