Dozens still without power after snow damage to Otago lines

PowerNet said snow had damaged a number of poles and cross-arms on the 33kv line between Clarks Junction and Hindon. Photo: PowerNet

Dozens of households in parts of Otago have spent a second night without power following heavy snow.

Lines company PowerNet said it was says its working to restore electricity to areas in Clarks Junction, Ranfurly, Kyeburn Diggings, Middlemarch and Bald Hill which lost power on Monday after snow damaged power poles and crossarms.

At one stage about 300 households were without power in the area, and PowerNet yesterday said aerial surveys of the lines showed about 30 broken poles and more than 20 broken cross-arms on the 33kv line between Clarks Junction and Hindon.

In an update today the company said fewer than 50 customers were without power overnight.

Crews have used generators to reconnect hundreds of other properties, mostly around Hindon, while repairs are under way.

It said its crews were "pretty confident" they had managed to make contact with everyone who was without power overnight, but "if you or a family member is still without electricity, and you haven't talked to one of our team members, please call us on 0800 808 587".

"It's currently snowing in Ranfurly, and we know there was snow forecast for impacted areas this morning. So far, the new snow hasn't had any impacts, but might slow our teams down doing their repair work."

It expected to provide another update about midday.

- Allied Media