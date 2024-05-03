E. Otago water restrictions remain

Residents in Waikouaiti, including Karitane and Hawksbury, are being asked to keep up their water conservation efforts, as water restrictions remain in place for now.

Dunedin City Council Three Waters group manager John McAndrew said water flows in the Waikouaiti River remained at low levels at present, and no significant rain was forecast in the catchment for at least the next five weeks.

"At this time of year, more water also needs to remain in the river to ensure the health of the environment, placing additional restrictions on how much water the DCC can take to supply homes and businesses.

"As a result, we need to remain at Level 2 restrictions until we see river flows increasing. We know this is inconvenient, but we appreciate residents’ efforts and ask everyone to keep up the good work."

Elsewhere, water restrictions in Port Chalmers, Roseneath, Careys Bay and Sawyers Bay can now be lifted, Mr McAndrew said.

Reduced demand in the area means the community’s needs can now be met solely via the pipe supplying water from Dunedin city.

That has allowed the Port Chalmers water-treatment plant to be shut down, and the area’s raw-water reservoir is now slowly refilling.

"We appreciate the efforts of all residents and businesses in the West Harbour area, and we encourage everyone in Dunedin to continue to be water-wise.

"This will help ensure we’re not using more water than necessary and that our water networks remain in good shape."