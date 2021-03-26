Evening crashes keep emergency services busy

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway this evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in North Otago this evening.

A police spokeswoman said a helicopter attended the crash which was reported at 6.50pm in Hampden-Palmerston Road (SH1).

One person was reported as having sustained serious injuries, she said.

The vehicle was reported as having come off the road.

Elsewhere, emergency services were called to another crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, at 7.05pm

A police spokeswoman said they had received reports of a two-car crash near Saddle Hill.

One lane was partially blocked for a time but traffic was flowing, she said.

St John were at the scene but injuries were not yet known.