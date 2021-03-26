Friday, 26 March 2021

Evening crashes keep emergency services busy

    1. Regions

    Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway this evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway this evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    One person has been seriously injured in a crash in North Otago this evening.

    A police spokeswoman said a helicopter attended the crash which was reported at 6.50pm in Hampden-Palmerston Road (SH1).

    One person was reported as having sustained serious injuries, she said.

    The vehicle was reported as having come off the road.

    Elsewhere, emergency services were called to another crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, at 7.05pm

    A police spokeswoman said they had received reports of a two-car crash near Saddle Hill.

    One lane was partially blocked for a time but traffic was flowing, she said.

    St John were at the scene but injuries were not yet known.

     

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter