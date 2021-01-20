Fire restriction eases after rain

The Otago District Central Zone moved to a restricted fire season this morning, after recent rain reduced the danger level.

A total fire ban had been in place since December 18.

The central zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama and Middlemarch.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Bobby Lamont said the restricted fire season meant people might be able to light an outdoor fire if they applied for a permit and followed the conditions listed on it.

Recent rainfall had reduced the fire danger levels, which meant the area could join the rest of the Otago District in a restricted fire season.

Mr Lamont said being in a restricted season also gave land managers and contractors the ability to undertake any necessary fire related work on their properties, if they have a fire permit," says

"However, while we are changing seasons from prohibited to restricted, we still need our communities to remain vigilant about wildfire risks," he said.

"We are likely to see high temperatures and a dryer than usual summer so people should think carefully about the activities they are planning."

"If the danger is red, keep your tools and machinery in the shed to avoid a spark and starting a fire."

"If you’re planning a fire, make sure to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and apply for a fire permit."

Fire and Emergency will continue to monitor fire conditions in case changing weather conditions necessitate a move back to a prohibited fire season, Mr Lamont