Fire restrictions eased for parts of Otago

People can light open air fires if they have an authorised permit. Photo: Getty Images

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has eased restrictions on outdoor fires and fireworks in parts of Otago from today.

In a statement, Fenz said the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs zones will move from a prohibited to a restricted fire season, meaning people can light open air fires if they have an authorised permit.

A fireworks ban in the Lakes zone has also been revoked.

"Lower temperatures and increased dew over the last fortnight have reduced the fire risk in these areas," Acting Otago District Manager Craig Geddes said.

"This means there is less dry vegetation readily available to burn.

"However, fires can start and spread year-round in our district, so restrictions on fires are still necessary."

Map: Fire and Emergency NZ

People wanting to apply for a permit or check fire conditions in their area can go online to checkitsalright.nz

"You can also find advice on how to conduct your controlled burns safely on this website," Mr Geddes said.

Local and regional council rules and bylaws apply.

Special risk zones would remain in a prohibited fire season.

These areas are Queenstown, Lake Wānaka islands, Lake Wakatipu islands, Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve.

- APL