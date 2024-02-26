Flying visit to South

Auckland couple Laura and Lawrence Acket enjoyed a ride in the de Havilland 89 (DH89) Dominie during the Mandeville Fly-In at the weekend. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Attending the Mandeville Fly-In at the weekend has ticked several boxes for an Auckland couple.

About 15 aeroplanes flew in to the annual weekend event at the Mandeville airstrip and Lawrence and Laura Acket were among the many visitors.

Mr Acket said the couple were "very keen plane enthusiasts".

He had been visiting the Croydon Aviation Heritage Museum beside the airstrip since 1994 and had had a "lifelong obsession" with aircraft.

The couple had attended the fly-in many times, they said.

One drawcard was knowing that Waikoikoi farmer Craig Dowden and the Cropmaster aeroplane he had restored would be at the event.

The couple enjoyed talking to Mr Dowden about the plane.

"That’s a particularly interesting aircraft having very much a New Zealand history, particularly for Southland."

The couple also enjoyed a flight in the 1943 de Havilland 89 (DH89) Dominie which had its 80th birthday last year.

The Croydon Aviation Heritage Trust has owned the Dominie since 2006 and were offering flights in the plane for a limited season in recognition of its birthday.

"We thought we’d come and experience the aircraft and be part of its celebration."

Mr Acket was in the process of putting together a kitset model of the Dominie.

Seeing the aircraft was an opportunity to study its colour scheme so he could add in details the kitset model was missing, Mr Acket said.

Mrs Acket said her husband was very careful to ensure the details on he kitsets he put together were accurate.

Fly-in organiser Maeva Smith said given the forecast had predicted showers on Saturday, she was pleased with the turnout.

There were fewer aircraft this year because of the weather.

sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz