Gales for South as heavy weather bears down

A front is expected to bring severe gales and heavy rain to parts of southern and central New Zealand tomorrow as a storm south of the country tracks by for the first half of the coming week.

MetService has a range of advisories in place, including strong wind watches or warnings for most of the South Island - including all of Otago.

The forecaster also has heavy rain warnings in place for the West Coast.

Weatherwatch says severe weather is expected in the coming days with heavy rain on the West Coast, heavy snow in the mountains and ranges, and gales in eastern and central areas.

In the South Island a westerly flow is building over the next 24 hours with gales – possibly severe – developing on Monday inland and to the east.

Rain develops on the West Coast today with heavy falls turning to snow at higher elevations over Monday and Tuesday.

Weatherwatch said the next burst of wintry weather would affect the lower South Island, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday as the system partially brushes NZ.