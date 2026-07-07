Care urged in South Is as more flooding, snow for roads

Police are urging motorists to take care as Waitaki's state of emergency continues, and widespread flooding affects Canterbury roads, ahead of more forecast snow.

There has been heavy rain and flooding has across Waitaki for a couple of days, with freezing temperatures expected this morning to lower parts of the district.

This, along with the still very damp conditions may cause black ice and/or slippery conditions on roads, police said in a statement this morning.

"If don’t need to travel, stay at home," police said.

"If you do, please drive slowly and to the conditions - allowing extra time for travel and expect slippery roads.

"Make sure you also keep your distance, drive rested and unimpaired."

State Highway 1, between Seven Mile Road and Pukeuri, has reopened this morning following flooding. However, a 30km/h speed restriction is in place. Motorists must stop if requested and drive with caution.

SH83 Pukeuri to Georgetown has also reopened.

Other highway closures remain in place due to rain, snow and high winds. Further disruption was expected today, a spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency advised.

A motorist drives through floodwater along Ferry Road in North Otago yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Red rain warning for Canterbury, state of emergency in Kaikoura

Further north, a red heavy rain warning for Marlborough and Canterbury between Ward and Hanmer Springs and southeast of the Awatere Valley, including the Kaikoura Range, remains in place until 6am on Wednesday.

This level of warning carries the risk of a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding, slips and impassable roads.

Escalating flood conditions means the closure of State Highway 1 in North Canterbury has been extended to between Waipara in Canterbury, and Ward in Marlborough overnight, the New Zealand Transport Agency advised early this afternoon.

In addition to flooding from the Conway River affecting several kilometres of SH1 near Hawkswood, in an area known locally as ‘Siberia’, a state of emergency has now been declared for the Kaikōura district after the Kowhai River also breached its banks.

Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury is also closed after Cribb Creek burst its banks making Cribb Creek Bridge unsafe to drive along. "Stay home if it's not necessary to travel," police advised.

Meanwhile, strong winds remain a threat on the West Coast south of Westport, especially for high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles. People are encouraged to plan their travel carefully, especially on inland state highways, and to be prepared for closures or disruptions.

Road closures

• State Highway 1 between Waipara in Canterbury and Ward in Marlborough due to flooding

• Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury closed following flooding

• State Highway 6 Whataroa to Harihari, West Coast, due to strong winds

• State Highway 6, Haast to Fox Glacier, West Coast, because of fallen trees

• Danseys Pass Road in Central Otago is partially closed due to snow

A snowy Lindis Pass (SH8) this morning. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

More snow for state highways

Snow is forecast to continue to pose challenges in parts of the South Island.

MetService is forecasting State Highway 73 at Porters Pass in Canterbury will get accumulations of 5-8cm of snow near the summit from 6pm tomorrow. At Arthur’s Pass on SH73, about 1-2cm is expected at the summit.

In Otago, snow showers are forecast to leave up to 3cm of snow on the ground from tomorrow morning on State Highway 8/Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road linking Queenstown Wānaka, and The Milford Road (SH94) in Southland.

A light dusting of snow remains on the Wānaka side of the Crown Range summit today. The road has been well gritted, however chains must be carried if you are travelling over the pass. Snow showers were forecast for tomorrow until 4pm.

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass is now open to the gates just past the hotel - but for 4X4 vehicles only. The road remains closed through to the Waitaki network.

Crown Range Road

Valid: 9 hours from 7am until 4pm on Wednesday

Forecast: Snow showers expected to develop in the morning. 1 to 3cm of snow may accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts to about 600 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 10 hours from 7am until 5pm on Wednesday

Snow showers expected. Accumulations of 2-3cm are possible above 800 metres during this time with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Milford Road (SH94)

From 6am until 2pm on Wednesday

Light snow showers are expected in the morning to early afternoon. Expect 1 or 2cm of snow above 700 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 14 hours from 6pm on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday

Snow showers expected down to 900 metres at first and lowering to 600 metres from 10pm. Accumulations of 5-8cm are likely near the summit with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Valid: 12 hours from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday

Forecast: Snow showers expected down to 900 metres at first and lowering to 600 metres from 10pm. Accumulations of 1-2cm possible about the Arthur's Pass summit and lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Whether travelling in the central South Island for school holidays or other reasons, people are urged to plan ahead and be prepared for travel disruption, a spokesman for NZTA said.

Further highway closures may be required if the weather impacts make it unsafe.

"Because of the heavy rainfall and melting snow, there is also a risk of ice build-up in parts of the South Island over the coming days that people should be wary of. Roading crews will be laying grit and anti-ice agents on the highways to assist vehicle traction."

- Allied Media