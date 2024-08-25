Heavy rain, possible snow in store for South

File photo: Getty Images

Snow and heavy rain is possible for parts of the South Island today, with a number of weather watches and warnings in place.

MetService said the heaviest rain was expected around the ranges of the Westland District, where an orange heavy rain warning had been issued.

Locals could expect 120-150mm of rain, with peak rates expected in the afternoon.

"Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously," the forecaster said.

Heavy rain watches were in place for wide swathes of the South Island, while road snowfall warnings had also been issued in the bottom part of the country.

Heavy rain watches

The ranges of the Grey and Buller Districts, from 6pm Sunday to 6am Monday.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from Arthurs Pass southwards, from 12pm-9pm Sunday.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, from 3am-4pm Sunday.

Fiordland north of Secretary Island, from 9pm Saturday to 3pm Sunday.

Inland Southland north of Winton, from midnight Saturday to 3pm Sunday.

Orange heavy rain warnings

The ranges of the Westland District, from 6am-midnight Sunday.

Road snowfall warnings

Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) from 3pm-9pm Sunday.

Crown Range Road from midday-6pm Sunday.

Milford Road (State Highway 94) from 6am-3pm Sunday.